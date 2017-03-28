FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Canwel Building Materials announces $35 mln bought deal equity financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd :

* Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd announces $35 million bought deal equity financing

* Canwel Building Materials- net proceeds of offering are expected to be used to initially reduce indebtedness under co's existing revolving credit facility

* Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd - evaluating additional acquisitions of U.S. and Canadian pressure-treated wood operations

* Canwel Building Materials - as per financing, underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 5.7 million shares of co, at $6.10/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

