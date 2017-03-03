FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Canyon Qtrly loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Canyon Services Group Inc

* Canyon reports fourth quarter and 2016 results and provides update on capital program

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Adding $25.6 million to 2017 capital spending plans

* Do anticipate that 2016's cost structure will begin to see inflationary pressures in 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.13, revenue view c$77.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q4 revenue $80.2 million versus $93.9 million in q4 2015

* Canyon services group - recent improvement in commodity prices introduced potential for higher activity levels and further price increases for services in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

