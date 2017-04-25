FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capella Education reports Q1 EPS of $0.94 from continuing operations
April 25, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Capella Education reports Q1 EPS of $0.94 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Capella Education Co

* Capella Education Company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 Capella University total active enrollment up 0.8 percent to 38,802 learners, new enrollment up by 3.6 percent

* For Q2 2017, Capella University new enrollment expected to be down in low-single digit percentage range

* Q1 earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $111.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 2.5 to 3.5 percent

* For Q2 consolidated revenues for Capella Education Company are expected to be up 2.5 to 3.5 percent compared to Q2 2016

* Q2 consolidated operating margin is anticipated to be approximately 13.5 to 14.5 percent of total revenue for Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

