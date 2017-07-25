FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capella Education reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations
July 25, 2017 / 11:10 AM

BRIEF-Capella Education reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Capella Education Co:

* Capella Education Company reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 consolidated revenues for Capella Education Company up 2 to 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $109.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $109.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q3 ending sept. 30, 2017, consolidated revenues for Capella Education Company are expected to be up 2.0 to 3.0 percent​

* Capella University's Q3 2017 new enrollment growth is expected to be about flat year-over-year

* Q3 consolidated operating margin is anticipated to be approximately 11.5 to 12.5 percent of total revenue

* Capella University's Q3 2017 new enrollment growth is expected to be about flat year-over-year

* For fiscal year 2017, expect consolidated revenues for capella education company to grow about 3.0 percent

* Capella university's Q2 enrollment performance "has put pressure on our annual performance goals​"

* For fiscal year 2017, we expect consolidated operating margins to be about 15 percent

* Capella University's Q3 2017 total enrollment is expected to decline about one percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

