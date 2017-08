May 31 (Reuters) - CAPELLI SA:

* ANNOUNCES BOND ISSUE OF EUR 22 MILLION

* WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS, THESE BONDS ARE ADMITTED TO THE MARCHE LIBRE OF EURONEXT PARIS

* COUPON SET AT 6.25PCT Source text: bit.ly/2seb1kG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)