May 18 (Reuters) - Capelli Sa:

* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* UNDATED NOTES (TSSDI) ALLOW CAPELLI TO RESERVE RIGHT TO REPAY THEM AT PAR AS OF MAY 18, 2023

* UNDATED NOTES (TSSDI) WILL ENTITLE TO AN ANNUAL FIXED RATE COUPON OF 9.75 PERCENT FOR FIRST 6 YEARS Source text/ bit.ly/2qB0Wh7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)