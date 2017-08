April 27 (Reuters) - CAPERIO HOLDING AB

* INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS FOR CAPERIO HOLDING UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND THE SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT ADVANIA'S OFFER OF SEK 34.00 PER SHARE

* THE OFFER FROM ADVANIA HOLDING AB VALUES ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES IN CAPERIO TO SEK 158 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)