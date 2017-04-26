FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Capgemini keeps 2017 goals, Q1 sales up 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Capgemini says in a statement:

* Capgemini starts the year on a solid footing

* Capgemini group achieved consolidated revenues of 3.171 billion euros in Q1 of 2017, up 2.8 pct year-on-year at constant exchange rates

* A strong level of bookings confirms good start to year

* For 2017, group forecasts revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 3.0 pct

* Bookings totaled eur 3.001 billlion euros in Q1 2017, down 3.2 pct at constant exchange rates on Q1 2016

* Forecasts 2017 operating margin of 11.7 pct to 11.9 pct and organic free cash flow generation in excess of 950 million euros.

* For 2017, group forecasts revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 3.0 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

