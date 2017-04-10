BRIEF-Capgemini to buy acquire North American operations of Ciber Inc for $50 mln

April 10 (Reuters) - Capgemini:

* Capgemini will acquire the North American operations of Ciber, for a total price of $50 million

* Assets to be acquired include the majority of the North American business of Ciber, covering client-focused assets, employees and operations, with revenue of around $275 million

* Acquisition will strengthen Capgemini's presence in the region with key Fortune 1000 clients in sectors such as Automotive, Telecom and Media sectors, Capgemini says in a statement

* Says deal likely to be accretive to EPS

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)