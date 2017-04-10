FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Capgemini to buy acquire North American operations of Ciber Inc for $50 mln
April 10, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Capgemini to buy acquire North American operations of Ciber Inc for $50 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Capgemini:

* Capgemini will acquire the North American operations of Ciber, for a total price of $50 million

* Assets to be acquired include the majority of the North American business of Ciber, covering client-focused assets, employees and operations, with revenue of around $275 million

* Acquisition will strengthen Capgemini's presence in the region with key Fortune 1000 clients in sectors such as Automotive, Telecom and Media sectors, Capgemini says in a statement

* Says deal likely to be accretive to EPS

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

