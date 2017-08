April 24 (Reuters) - Capio Ab (Publ)

* Capio acquires a swedish eye specialist clinic in Stockholm

* Says Globen Ogonklinik net sales in 2016 were MSEK 75.

* Says enterprise value is MSEK 75 and acquisition, which is subject to approval by county council (sll), is expected to be closed and included in Capio from may 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)