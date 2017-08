March 8 (Reuters) - Capio AB

* says french government has today announced that tariffs to reimburse healthcare will be decreased by 2.09% from march 1, 2017, compared to 2016 tariff levels

* says price reduction of 2.09% is in line with capio's expectations for french market for 2017