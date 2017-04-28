FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Capio says wins competition law case in final ruling
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 28, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Capio says wins competition law case in final ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Capio AB (Publ)

* Says Capio S:t Goran's hospital wins competition law case in Patent and Market Court of Appeal

* Says this ruling cannot be appealed, and thus case is closed

* Says the procurement at issue, for clinical physiology services such as physiological tests for sleep apnea and stress echocardiography, took place during 2008 and was completely separate from the hospital’s main contract with the Stockholm County Council (SCC)

* Says in 2013 the Swedish Competition Authority filed a claim with the Stockholm District Court to contest the subcontract. The District Court's judgment was delivered in December 2015. The court partially upheld the Competition Authority's claim and ordered Capio S:t Gorans Sjukhus to pay a fine of 1.1 MSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.