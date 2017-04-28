BRIEF-Capio says wins competition law case in final ruling

April 28 (Reuters) - Capio AB (Publ)

* Says Capio S:t Goran's hospital wins competition law case in Patent and Market Court of Appeal

* Says this ruling cannot be appealed, and thus case is closed

* Says the procurement at issue, for clinical physiology services such as physiological tests for sleep apnea and stress echocardiography, took place during 2008 and was completely separate from the hospital’s main contract with the Stockholm County Council (SCC)

* Says in 2013 the Swedish Competition Authority filed a claim with the Stockholm District Court to contest the subcontract. The District Court's judgment was delivered in December 2015. The court partially upheld the Competition Authority's claim and ordered Capio S:t Gorans Sjukhus to pay a fine of 1.1 MSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)