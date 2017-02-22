FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties records FY EPRA net asset value per share of 340 pence
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 22, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 6 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc

* Final dividend 1 pence per share

* Total dividend 1.5 pence per share

* Despite macro- economic uncertainty, london is one of great cities of world; desirable as a retail destination and residential location - Chairman

* FY EPRA net asset value per share of 340 pence versus 361 pence year ago

* Are confident in strength of our two prime london assets and are well positioned to deliver long-term value creation - Chairman

* FY net rental income 81.5 million stg versus 74.9 million stg year ago

* FY property market value 3.71 billion stg versus 3.66 billion stg year ago

* At Earls Court, first phase of demolition is now complete, de-risking site and preparing land for future development - CEO

* Weakened sentiment in residential market, particularly in H1, led to a valuation decline at Earls Court properties of 20 percent to £1.1 billion - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

