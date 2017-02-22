BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties records FY EPRA net asset value per share of 340 pence

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc

* Final dividend 1 pence per share

* Total dividend 1.5 pence per share

* Despite macro- economic uncertainty, london is one of great cities of world; desirable as a retail destination and residential location - Chairman

* FY EPRA net asset value per share of 340 pence versus 361 pence year ago

* Are confident in strength of our two prime london assets and are well positioned to deliver long-term value creation - Chairman

* FY net rental income 81.5 million stg versus 74.9 million stg year ago

* FY property market value 3.71 billion stg versus 3.66 billion stg year ago

* At Earls Court, first phase of demolition is now complete, de-risking site and preparing land for future development - CEO

* Weakened sentiment in residential market, particularly in H1, led to a valuation decline at Earls Court properties of 20 percent to £1.1 billion - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: