4 months ago
BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of non-convertible securities
April 10, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of non-convertible securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd

* Capital Firstto consider and approve the private placement of rated, listed, secured/ unsecured/ perpetual, redeemable, non‐convertible securities Source text: [Capital First Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on April 13, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the Private Placement of Rated, Listed, Secured/ Unsecured/ Perpetual, Redeemable, Non‐Convertible securities in the nature of Debentures to be listed on the Debt Market segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.] Further company coverage:

