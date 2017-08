March 21 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp

* Capital One Financial - former CFO Stephen S. Crawford's fy 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus $8.8 million

* CEO Richard Fairbank's 2016 total compensation was $16.9 million versus $18 million in 2015