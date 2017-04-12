BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 Capital Power Corp:
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
* Capital Power is reaffirming its 2017 AFFO guidance of $320 million to $365 million
* Capital Power Corp -deal for U.S. $441 million
* Capital Power Corp - to acquire Decatur Power Holdings LLC, which owns Decatur Energy Center from an affiliate of LS Power Equity Partners III
* Capital Power Corp - acquisition will be financed by net proceeds raised through subscription receipt offering
* Acquisition further supports company's 7pct annual dividend growth guidance for 2017 and 2018
* Capital Power - acquisition is expected to increase adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) by an estimated $43 million in first full year of operations
* Capital Power Corp - acquisition is expected be accretive by 18 cents per share reflecting a 6pct increase over first full year of operations
* Capital Power Corp - acquisition is expected to be neutral to earnings per share
* Capital Power - balance of acquisition to be financed through debt using temporary expansion of co's bank facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'