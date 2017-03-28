FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital Power enters into cost savings agreement related to the Genesee Mine
March 28, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Capital Power enters into cost savings agreement related to the Genesee Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp

* Capital Power enters into a cost savings agreement related to the Genesee Mine

* Capital Power Corp - has entered into an agreement to amend its Genesee Mine Joint Venture agreement With Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC

* Capital Power Corp - Capital Power will continue to pay PMRU contracted mining fees for PMRU's ongoing operation of mine

* Capital Power Corp - by accelerating $70 million repayment of capital expenditures to PMRU, deal will reduce capital power's cost of coal for genesee generating station

* Capital Power Corp - as a result of transaction, net cash flows from operating activities are expected to increase by $14 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

