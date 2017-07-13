FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Capital & Regional says LFL passing rent was 53.9 mln at June 30
#TrumpExclusive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Environment
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Commentary
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Energy & Environment
Reuters Focus
Energy & Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 6:29 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Capital & Regional says LFL passing rent was 53.9 mln at June 30

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Capital & Regional Plc -

* Trading update for first half of 2017

* Like-For-Like passing rent was 53.9 mln stg at 30 June 2017, up 0.9 mln stg or 1.7 pct from 31 December 2016

* Total passing rent at 30 June 2017 was 59.9 mln stg benefitting also from acquisition of exchange centre, Ilford that completed in March 2017

* Valuation of wholly-owned portfolio at 30 June 2017 was 879.8 mln stg, reflecting a net initial yield of 5.97 pct

* Expect pace of investment in our portfolio to increase in second half of year - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.