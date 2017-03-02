FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital Research held 4 pct of UniCredit on Feb. 28 outside of cash call - filing
March 2, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Capital Research held 4 pct of UniCredit on Feb. 28 outside of cash call - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - UniCredit:

* Capital Research and Management Company held 4 percent of UniCredit as of Feb. 28, without taking into account participation in capital increase, a filing by market regulator Consob shows

* The Los Angeles-based fund previously held a stake in UniCredit of 6.7 percent

* La Stampa daily said on Wednesday that Capital Research & Management had strengthened its position as the top shareholder in UniCredit through the share issue and now owns a stake of more than 8 percent in Italy's biggest bank. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

