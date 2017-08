May 23 (Reuters) - Capitala Finance Corp

* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022

* Notes will mature on May 31, 2022

* Interest on notes will be payable on February 28, May 31, August 31 and November 30 of each year, beginning on August 31, 2017