FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Capitaland announces proposed divestment of serviced residence properties to Ascott Residence Trust
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Capitaland announces proposed divestment of serviced residence properties to Ascott Residence Trust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited

* Proposed Divestment Of Serviced Residence Properties To Ascott Residence Trust

* Announces divestment of serviced residence properties to dbs trustee limited, as trustee of ascott residence trust

* Divests Citadines Michel Hamburg, Germany for a cash consideration of eur 29.7 million

* Divests Citadines City Centre Frankfurt, Germany for a cash consideration of eur 35.7 million

* Completion of proposed divestments is expected to take place in may 2017

* Proposed divestments not expected to have any material impact on nta of Capitaland Group for fy ending 31 dec 2017

* Hamburg divestment to be carried out by sale by vendor to purchaser of 94% equity interest in citadines investments b.v.

* Frankfurt divestment to be carried out by sale by vendor to purchaser of 94% equity interest in Citadines (Netherlands) B.V. ("Cnbv")

* Upon completion, cnbv and cibv will cease to be wholly owned subsidiaries of Capitaland

* Completion of proposed divestments is expected to take place in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.