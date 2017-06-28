UPDATE 1-LeEco chairman says cash crunch 'far worse than expected'
* Will further consolidate business to combat 2nd cash crunch
June 28 Capitaland Limited :
* Sale Of Entire 100% Equity Interest In Somerset Whitefield Hospitality Private Limited
* Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately SGD7.4 million
* Sale not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of capitaland group for FY ending 31 Dec 2017
* Skanska expands S:t Gorans Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden, for about SEK 1.3 billion ($150 million)