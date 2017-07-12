FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Capitaland enters JV with CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate
#TrumpExclusive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Environment
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Commentary
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Energy & Environment
Reuters Focus
Energy & Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 10:41 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Capitaland enters JV with CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Pdf 1: Capitaland Limited

* Joint Venture between Capitaland, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Mitsubishi Estate to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park

* estimated cost of project (including cost of property) is approximately s$1.82 billion

* Capitaland Singapore Limited entered into a 45:45:10 joint venture with Capitaland Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Co

* JV to invest in redevelopment of Golden Shoe Car Park into an integrated development

* deal not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of Capitaland group for financial year ending 31 December 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.