BRIEF-Capitaland Malaysia Mall Trust says MTrustee enters joint collaboration agreement with K Two Realty

June 1 (Reuters) - Capitaland Malaysia Mall Trust:

* MTrustee Berhad entered into a joint collaboration agreement with K Two Realty Holding Sdn Bhd

* Deal to fund, manage,complete construction of bridge between Sungei Wang Plaza and bridge leading to Berjaya Times Square

* Estimated construction cost of the project is rm8.5 million rgt

* Joint collaboration will also not have any material effect on the earnings, net asset value and gearing of CMMT