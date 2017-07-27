BRIEF-Capitaland Retail China Trust Management enters into equity interests transfer agreement

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Capitaland Retail China Trust Management Limited :
* Proposed Divestment Of Special Purpose Vehicle Holding Capitamall Anzhen
* Entered into a conditional equity interests transfer agreement with Beijing Hualian Anzhen Business Development Co
* Estimated net gain from divestment of approximately RMB 154.6 million
* Net proceeds from divestment would be RMB 888.5 million
* Aggregate consideration payable by purchaser to acquire target SPV is approximately S$232.0 million