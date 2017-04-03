BRIEF-Capitaland says Ascott advances into South America with two franchise properties in Brazil

April 4 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:
* Targets 10,000 serviced residence units in South America in next five years
* Sets its sights to expand in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Mexico
* Ascott advances into South America with its first two franchise properties in Brazil
* Serviced residence business unit, Ascott Ltd breaks into South America with franchise agreements for two serviced residences in Brazil
* Two serviced residences are scheduled to open in last quarter of this year and 2020 respectively
* Ascott and Vitacon also signed agreement with an intent to establish a portfolio of at least 5,000 Citadines- branded units in São Paulo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: