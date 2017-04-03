FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capitaland says Ascott advances into South America with two franchise properties in Brazil
April 3, 2017 / 11:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Capitaland says Ascott advances into South America with two franchise properties in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* Targets 10,000 serviced residence units in South America in next five years

* Sets its sights to expand in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Mexico

* Ascott advances into South America with its first two franchise properties in Brazil

* Serviced residence business unit, Ascott Ltd breaks into South America with franchise agreements for two serviced residences in Brazil

* Two serviced residences are scheduled to open in last quarter of this year and 2020 respectively

* Ascott and Vitacon also signed agreement with an intent to establish a portfolio of at least 5,000 Citadines- branded units in São Paulo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

