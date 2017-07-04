BRIEF-Capitaland Ltd unit to acquire 60 pct interest in QSA Group
* Unit Ascott International Management entered into agreement to acquire ordinary shares representing an additional 60 pct interest in QSA Group
July 5 Capitaland Ltd
* Unit Ascott Ltd, acquires majority stake in quest apartment hotels for A$180 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit Ascott International Management entered into agreement to acquire ordinary shares representing an additional 60 pct interest in QSA Group
NEW YORK, July 4 Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a U.S. judge for a gag order muzzling former drug company executive Martin Shkreli, on trial for securities fraud charges, arguing that his statements to media could taint the jury and disrupt the case, court papers show.