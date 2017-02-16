FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CapitaLand says unit entered into conditional sale and purchase agreements
February 16, 2017 / 11:41 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-CapitaLand says unit entered into conditional sale and purchase agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Ltd :

* CapitaLand strengthens foothold in Greater Tokyo with acquisition of three office buildings and a mall for s$620.1 million

* CapitaLand limited, through its wholly owned shopping mall business Capitaland Mall Asia, has entered into conditional sale and purchase agreements

* "Immediately accretive with upside potential, this acquisition will contribute a net operating income of about s$25.0 million per year"

* Agreements to acquire a portfolio of four income-producing office and retail properties in Japan's Greater Tokyo area

* Deal immediately accretive with upside potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

