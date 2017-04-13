FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Capitaland's Ascott Residence Trust says divestment of properties in Japan
April 13, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Capitaland's Ascott Residence Trust says divestment of properties in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd

* Unit entered into conditional sale and purchase agreements with Nikko Zenith GK9 and certain of its related corporations

* Aggregate purchase consideration under sale and purchase agreements for tbi of properties is JPY12.0 billion

* SPA to divest trust beneficiary interests of eighteen rental housing properties in tokyo, Japan under Zenith TMK's portfolio

* Estimated net gain from sale is approximately JPY831 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

