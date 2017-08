March 28 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd:

* FY headline earnings per share up 18 pct to 3,281 cents

* FY headline earnings up 18 pct to 3.8 bln rand

* Total dividend per share up 18 pct to 1,250 cents

* FY return on equity at 27 pct