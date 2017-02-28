BRIEF-Adocia FY net result turns to loss of 7.9 million euros
* FY net loss 7.9 million euros ($8.36 million) versus profit 12.6 million euros year ago
Feb 28 Capitol Health Ltd
* $38.5m capital raising to reduce leverage
* Fy17 full year guidance for core ebitda $19.5 ‐ $21.5m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net loss 7.9 million euros ($8.36 million) versus profit 12.6 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings and President Donald Trump will meet to discuss efforts to lower prescription drug prices on Wednesday, Cummings, the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform's top Democrat, said in a statement on Tuesday.
* Dow down 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)