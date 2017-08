Feb 15 (Reuters) - Capitol Health Ltd:

* Hy core radiology EBITDA expected to be $9.3 million before one-off restructuring costs, ahead of guidance of $7.9 million

* Range of total group operating revenue for FY17 $162 million to $165 million

* Sees fy core radiology EBITDA between $19.5 million to $21.5 million