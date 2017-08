March 27 (Reuters) - CAPMAN OYJ

* CAPMAN OYJ - CAPMAN PLC'S CEO TO CHANGE

* CAPMAN'S CEO HEIKKI WESTERLUND HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HE IS RESIGNING FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO

* WESTERLUND WILL CONTINUE IN HIS POSITION UNTIL CAPMAN'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS CHOSEN A REPLACEMENT