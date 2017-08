April 10 (Reuters) - CAPMAN OYJ

* CAPMAN OYJ - CAPMAN REAL ESTATE EXITS RETAIL PROPERTY ENTRESSE

* CAPMAN REAL ESTATE I FUND HAS SOLD ENTRESSE SHOPPING CENTRE IN ESPOO CENTRE, FINLAND, TO A FUND MANAGED BY BARINGS REAL ESTATE ADVISERS Source text: bit.ly/2oq4P9Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)