BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to issue up to 5 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($735.35 million) 3-year bonds
July 4 Capman Oyj:
* Capman Real Estate II fund sells an office building in Hämeenlinna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($735.35 million) 3-year bonds
* Allotted 5.1 million equity shares of co having face value of INR 10 each to promoter group, non promoter group on preferential basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ulyO3k) Further company coverage: