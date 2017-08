Feb 16 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj:

* Capman's subsidiary Norvestia exits Idean Enterprises OY

* Agreed to sell its ownership in Idean Enterprises to global IT services group Capgemini

* Exit contributes approx. 6-7 million euros ($7.42 million)to Capman's Q1 2017 net result booked as a positive fair value change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)