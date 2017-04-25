FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO says diagnosed with prostate cancer
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO says diagnosed with prostate cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-

* CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says "i have been diagnosed with prostate cancer"

* CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says intend to remain engaged with CAPREIT's business as president and chief executive officer

* CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says Michael Stein, chair of capreit, will help coordinate capreit's management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

