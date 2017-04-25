FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 11:20 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO Thomas Schwartz says diagnosed with prostate cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - CAPREIT

* CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition

* CAPREIT - in a letter to employees, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz, advised that he has been recently diagnosed with prostate cancer

* Schwartz will be taking some time to focus on his health and treatment over next few months

* Schwartz intends to remain very engaged with CAPREIT's business as president and chief executive officer, during this period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

