4 months ago
BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics announces positive six-month results from randomized phase I/II hope clinical trial
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics announces positive six-month results from randomized phase I/II hope clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc

* Capricor Therapeutics announces positive six-month results from the randomized phase I/II hope clinical trial in duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc says CAP-1002 was generally safe and well-tolerated over initial six-month follow-up period

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - Capricor expects to report top-line 12-month results from hope-duchenne trial in Q4 of 2017

* Capricor - patients treated with CAP-1002 demonstrated statistically-significant improvement compared to usual care controls in certain measures of cardiac, upper limb function Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

