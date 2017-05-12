FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics provides update on ALLSTAR trial
May 12, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics provides update on ALLSTAR trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* Capricor Therapeutics provides update on allstar trial

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ALLSTAR trial unlikely to achieve primary efficacy endpoint of change in infarct size in patients following heart attack

* Capricor Therapeutics- pre-specified administrative interim analysis demonstrated a low probability of achieving statistically-significant difference

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - there were no safety signals in cap-1002 treatment cohort

* Capricor Therapeutics - plans to reduce scope of operations, including size of workforce, in order to focus financial resources primarily on DMD program

* Capricor Therapeutics-to initiate enrollment into randomized,double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical trial of intravenous CAP-1002 in DMD in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

