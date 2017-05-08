BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics reports private placement of common stock

May 8 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* Capricor Therapeutics announces private placement of common stock

* Capricor Therapeutics - signed definitive agreements for sale of approximately $3.7 million of company's common stock with certain accredited investors

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - investors have agreed to purchase 1.2 million shares of common stock at a price of $3.10 per share

* Capricor Therapeutics - company expects to use proceeds from transaction primarily to advance its portfolio of product candidates