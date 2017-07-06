July 6 Capricor Therapeutics Inc:
* Capricor therapeutics- no payments between capricor and
janssen are required to be made in relation to this decision
* Capricor therapeutics retains full rights to cap-1002 as
janssen biotech, inc. Decides not to exercise option
* Capricor therapeutics inc-in connection with decision,
collaboration agreement, license option entered into between co
and janssen terminated
* Capricor therapeutics-co to have fully paid-up
non-exclusive license under patents controlled by janssen
utilized in production of clinical trial materials
* Capricor therapeutics-to have non-exclusive license to
publish, disclose, use information of janssen utilized in
production of clinical trial materials
