5 months ago
BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure Corp and Shishalh Nation sign facility agreement
March 27, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure Corp and Shishalh Nation sign facility agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Capstone Infrastructure Corp

* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation and Shishalh Nation sign facility agreement

* Capstone Infrastructure Corp - signed an agreement for Sechelt Creek Hydro Project, located in British Columbia

* Capstone Infrastructure - deal recognizes,gives effect to Shíshálh's indigenous rights,title in view of facility's ongoing operation in their territory

* Capstone Infrastructure Corp - Capstone's electricity purchase agreement with bc hydro was extended from its original expiry on an interim basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

