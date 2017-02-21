FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure sells its interest in Varmevarden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Capstone Infrastructure Corp:

* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation sells its interest in varmevarden

* Capstone Infrastructure Corp- capstone expects to receive approximately $140 million in net proceeds for its 33.3 pct indirect interest in Värmevärden

* Capstone Infrastructure Corp - Capstone expects to receive approximately $140 million in net proceeds for its 33.3 pct indirect interest in Värmevärden

* Capstone Infrastructure- portion of proceeds will be used to eliminate remaining outstanding balance of promissory note issued by co on April 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

