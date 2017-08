April 11 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp

* Capstone mining 2017 first quarter production results

* 2017 production guidance for 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper remains unchanged

* Says Q1 combined production totalled 20,900 tonnes of copper, with additional by-products of Zinc, Molybdenum, Lead, Silver and Gold

* Says Capstone's 2017 production guidance for 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper remains unchanged