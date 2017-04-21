FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capstone Mining announces amendments to corporate credit facility
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Capstone Mining announces amendments to corporate credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp :

* Capstone Mining announces amendments to corporate credit facility

* Amendment extends maturity of third amended and restated credit agreement from January 16, 2019 to April 19, 2021

* Says amendment reduces credit limit to $350 million on April 19, 2017

* Amendment cancels accordion feature of $60 million

* In addition to amendment, Capstone repaid $10 million on April 19, 2017, reducing drawn debt to $298.9 million

* Amendment requires an annual $25 million reduction on each anniversary of facility to $275 million on April 19, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

