FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Politics
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
World
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Venezuela
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp:

* Capstone Mining second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly revenue $115.2 million versus $100.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Copper production for quarter totalled 24,002 tonnes​

* For second half of year, approximately half of Co's production is unhedged and completely unhedged in 2018 and beyond​

* Capstone expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper​

* Q2 revenue view $115.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cozamin's 2017 sustaining capital guidance is increased from $18.0 million to $19.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.