July 10 Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone secures follow-on CHP order for three office towers at melbourne cbd

* Capstone Turbine Corp - optimal group, Capstone's Australian distributor, secured follow-on order, which is scheduled to be commissioned beginning in mid-2018

* Capstone Turbine Corp says it has received an order for a C600s signature series microturbine and four C200s signature series microturbines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: