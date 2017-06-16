June 16 Cara Operations Ltd:

* Cara Operations Ltd - toronto stock exchange has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for its subordinate voting shares

* Cara Operations Ltd - cara may purchase its shares during period from June 21, 2017 to June 20, 2018

* Cara Operations Ltd - Cara may acquire over next 12 months up to 2 million shares, representing 10pct of public float Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: