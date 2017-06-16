Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Cara Operations Ltd:
* Cara Operations Ltd - toronto stock exchange has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for its subordinate voting shares
* Cara Operations Ltd - cara may purchase its shares during period from June 21, 2017 to June 20, 2018
* Cara Operations Ltd - Cara may acquire over next 12 months up to 2 million shares, representing 10pct of public float Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway