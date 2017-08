May 4 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd:

* Cara reports Q1 2017 results and continued success in its acquisition strategy - total system sales grow 46.4%, operating ebitda increases 56.0% and earnings before tax increases 36.8%

* Cara Operations Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $ 0.71

* Cara Operations Ltd - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.41

* Q1 system sales rose 46.4 percent to c$659.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: